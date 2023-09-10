Bet365 Ohio Promo: Bet $1 on Bengals, Win $365 Bonus if Burrow Throws for 1+ Yards
Ohio exclusive: Bet $1, win $365 bonus if Joe Burrow finishes with at least 1 yard
Bengals fans looking to cash in this NFL season are in luck thanks to the best promotion in sports betting at Bet365.
Stripe Hype readers in Ohio who sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 or more (with a $10 deposit) on Bengals vs. Browns this Sunday will win $365 in bonus bets if Joe Burrow passes for at least 1 yard!
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus offer in time for Week 1:
Bet365 Ohio Promo
You’ll receive $365 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and placing your first bet of $1 or more!
But remember that you must live in Ohio to access this offer!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook OH (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on Bengals vs. Browns
Once you sign up, make a qualifying deposit and lock in that first bet, you’ll be winning $365 in bonus bets as long as Burrow finishes with 1+ passing yards (something he’s done in every NFL game he’s played!).
With $365 in bonus bets, you can explore all of the available options that Bet365 has to offer for this NFL season, from moneyline and spread bets to alternate lines, individual player props, parlays and more.
But first, let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet.
Bengals vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Cincinnati is only a 2-point favorite (-130 Moneyline) at Cleveland in Week 1 with the total points set at 47.5.
But you don’t have to bet on the Bengals to win or cover the spread. You can bet on several other odds, like Joe Burrow’s passing touchdowns, Ja’Marr Chase’s receiving yards and more!
Once you’ve signed in to Bet365, navigate to the ‘NFL’ section and then scroll down until you find Bengals vs. Browns. Be sure to click on the matchup to explore all of the betting lines!
When you settle on the wager you like, make sure to put at least $1 on it to activate this bonus offer.
Sign up with Bet365 today for your exclusive shot at $365 in bonus bets!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER