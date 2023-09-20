Bet365 Ohio Promo: Earn $365 Bonus Betting on Bengals, Win or Lose!
Bet $1 on Bengals vs. Rams Week 3, win $365 in guaranteed bonus bets at Bet365
This NFL season hasn’t started how Bengals fans would have hoped, but you can guarantee this week will be a win – at least for your bankroll.
Bengals fans in Ohio who sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook and bet just $1 (with min. $10 deposit) on Bengals vs. Rams will win $365 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Here’s how you can start turning around this Bengals season today:
Bet365 Ohio Promo Code
You’ll be guaranteed to receive $365 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and placing your first bet of $1 or more!
But don’t forget: You must live in Ohio to access this offer!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook OH (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on Bengals vs. Rams Week 3
As long as you deposit $10 or more and place that first bet of $1 or more, it doesn’t matter what happens to your wager – you’ll be winning $365 in bonus bets when it settles.
That means you can look into betting on other NFL Week 3 games, look ahead to Week 4 or pivot to another sport like College Football or MLB!
Now let’s make sure you know how to bet on your Bengals.
Bengals vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Cincinnati is a 2-point home favorite (-130 moneyline odds) against the visiting Rams, but you’ll win no matter how you bet on this game.
You could go deeper into your betting options, like looking into anytime touchdown scorers, player props and more!
Once you’ve signed in to Bet365 Sportsbook, click on the ‘NFL’ section and then click on ‘Game Lines’ to find odds on all of the Week 3 matchups.
Scroll all the way to the bottom to find Rams at Bengals and then click on the matchup to find all of your betting options.
Don’t forget to put at least $1 on that first bet!
Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook today to give yourself an extra $365 to enjoy the rest of this Bengals season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER