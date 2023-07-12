Get $1,000 to Use on ANY Bet With BetMGM Ohio Sign-Up Bonus
Claim a $1,000 bonus for any bet at BetMGM today
By Joe Summers
Bengals fans hoping to spice up the offseason have a special chance to do just that thanks to BetMGM's Ohio sign-up bonus. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered by BetMGM and refunded as bonus bets if you lose.
That means you can bet on ANYTHING and get to try again if need be. Here's how to get started:
BetMGM Ohio Sign-Up Bonus
If you sign up for BetMGM and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be returned as bet credits if you don't win, guaranteed!
Your part is easy. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
You're then ready to start betting! No matter what you bet on, the first wager you place will be refunded in bonus bets (up to $1,000) if you lose.
With that in mind, this is the perfect time to take a shot on a play with plus odds to maximize your potential payout. If there's an underdog or even a parlay you're eyeing, don't be afraid to swing for the fences!
Only new BetMGM users have access to this exclusive bonus. Sign up for BetMGM now to get one step closer to your massive payday!
How to Bet at BetMGM
BetMGM is one of America's premier sportsbooks, offering tons of betting options ranging from moneyline and spread picks to totals, player props, futures, parlays and more.
After you sign up and make your deposit, explore the user-friendly interface to find your favorite bet of the day. Remember, you're backed by up to $1,000 in bonus cash for that first bet!
On top of excellent promos like this one, BetMGM's stellar rewards system, helpful tutorials and exclusive daily odds boosts will keep you coming back for more. Sign up today to see what you've been missing out on.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER