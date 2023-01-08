BetMGM Ohio: Bet $10, Win $200 if Bengals Score ONE TD vs Ravens
It's been a difficult week following Demar Hamlin's injury, but recent reports of his recovery are encouraging and now it's time to focus on football. As the Bengals turn attention to the Ravens in Week 18, BetMGM has something special for new Ohio users: Bet $10, Win $200 if the Bengals score at least ONE TD!
See below how it works and what to do, as well as my best bet for the matchup:
BetMGM Ohio
If you sign up for BetMGM and wager $10 or more on any Bengals vs. Ravens bet, you’ll win $200 in bet credits if at least ONE TD is scored in the game! That’s +2000 odds for one single TD!
Just follow these simple steps to get your $200:
- Sign up for BetMGM using this link
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $10
- Wager $10 or more on any Bengals vs. Ravens bet
Then, you’re good to go! Provided you bet at least $10, you’ll be credited $200 in bonus bets once a TD is scored in the game! There’s been a TD scored in every single game this season, so this bet is as safe as they come.
It doesn’t matter if you win or lose that first wager. Either you get those winnings PLUS $200 or you'll still get the $200.
You must be a new BetMGM user to qualify and not much time remains! Sign up for BetMGM now to get $200 for any TD in Bengals vs. Ravens!
Now, here’s my best bet the matchup:
Best Bengals vs. Ravens Bet
Unders are our best friend this week, and I'm going right back to the well in this matchup. The under is 11-2 in Baltimore’s last 13 games, including hitting in five straight.
Over the last five games, the Ravens averaged fewer than 12 points per game. The offense fell apart without Lamar Jackson, and the Bengals have a worthy defense that ranks 14th in opponent yards per play (5.3) in the previous three games.
The under has been a profitable bet in Cincinnati games too. It’s 4-1 in the Bengals’ last five as the offense is utilizing a strong running game to piece together long drives. Baltimore’s defense also tightened up of late, allowing the seventh-fewest yards per play (4.8) in its last three games.
Back the under to improve to 12-2 in the Ravens’ last 14 matchups as we're in for a low-scoring affair.
You could back the under with me or look at a different bet in the game. Either way, make sure to sign up for BetMGM and secure your guaranteed $200! No matter what you bet, that $200 is yours with a single TD!
Don't miss out on an opportunity to pad your bankroll and sign up for BetMGM now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER