Betting odds for every Bengals game available for 2023 season
The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the best teams in the AFC in back-to-back seasons, and as long as Joe Burrow is the quarterback, Cincy figures to contend for a Super Bowl year in and year out.
After a second straight appearance in the AFC Championship last season, the Bengals are in line for yet another first-place schedule, which was released by the NFL last week.
Cincy has shown an uncanny ability to not only show up in big games, but also cover the spread. The Bengals are one of the best ATS teams since Burrow entered the NFL.
If you are looking to bet on the Bengals, or see how Vegas views them this season, you’re in luck. We have the full odds for every Bengals game in the 2023 season:
NFL Week 1 odds: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
NFL Week 2 odds: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Week 3 odds: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday Night Football)
NFL Week 4 odds: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
NFL Week 5 odds: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals
NFL Week 6 odds: Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Week 7 odds: Cincinnati Bengals Bye Week
The Bengals won’t play in Week 7 while they are on their bye.
NFL Week 8 odds: Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers
NFL Week 9 odds: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday Night Football)
NFL Week 10 odds: Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Week 11 odds: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football)
NFL Week 12 odds: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Week 13 odds: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)
NFL Week 14 odds: Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Week 15 odds: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Week 16 odds: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Week 17 odds: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs (New Year’s Eve)
NFL Week 18 odds: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
