Bills improvement in trenches could be difference-maker vs. Bengals
"The Bills are much healthier upfront than they were the last time these two teams met."
This weekend's game between the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals and 5-3 Buffalo Bills is a big one. The showdown between two of the top teams in the AFC will air on Sunday Night Football and is a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round where the Bengals demolished the Bills in a snowy Orchard Park.
With such a big game on the horizon, I reached out to Ronnie Eastham, one of the site experts on BuffaLowDown, FanSided's site dedicated to all things about the Buffalo Bills. Ronnie mentioned that the Bills are much better upfront and that will tip the scale in Buffalo's favor.
Check out the rest of my conversation with Ronnie below.
Q: The last time these two teams met was in the playoffs with the Bengals winning handily. What's the biggest difference between that team that fell to the Bengals in the playoffs and the one that's coming to Paycor Stadium on Sunday?
Ronnie: The Bills are much healthier upfront (despite the loss of DaQuan Jones) than they were the last time these two teams met. Plus, there are the additions of Leonard Floyd and the emergence of AJ Epenesa. The improved front should make a difference and be more impactful this time around.
Q: What is the Bills' biggest strength? What is their biggest weakness?
Ronnie: This goes back to what I just discussed with the Bills defensive front. The strength is without question their pass rush; however, the biggest weakness has to be the linebacking corps. Terrel Bernard has been very good but still limited in experience and the Bills have not been able to solidify the other backer spot to replace the injured Matt Milano.
Q: In one sentence, predict how this game will go.
Ronnie: Won’t be like the last game, Buffalo will be ready to play but it will come down to a late score for the win.
Q: The Bills win this game if ______. .
Ronnie: The Bills win if the offense can stay on the field and put up points, to force the Bengals offense to keep up as well, where the pass rush will hopefully be able to get to Burrow.
Q: Give us a score prediction
Ronnie: Buffalo wins 30 - 27
Thanks again to Ronnie for taking the time to answer my questions. Be sure to check out the rest of his content over on BuffaLowDown ahead of the big game!