Bills provide promising update on Damar Hamlin
Football isn't important while we continue to wait for updates on Damar Hamlin. The safety of the Buffalo Bills collapsed during a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after having to be administered CPR.
The game was suspended after this happened and later postponed and the NFL has not announced if the game will be made up or not. Week 18 is scheduled to proceed this weekend beginning with the Chiefs/Raiders game on Saturday.
The Bills provided everyone with a promising update on Hamlin, noting that he's "shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours". This is excellent news but we should all still keep Hamlin and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.
Damar Hamlin is showing signs of improvement
Ian Rapoport also reported that Hamlin opened his eyes on Wednesday night and was responsive.
If you haven't donated to Hamlin's toy drive yet, please consider doing so, even if it's just a few dollars. The toy drive has been an incredible story throughout this horrible ordeal, as it's currently up to $7.1 million raised, as of this writing.