Bills vs. Bengals best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Target Tyler Boyd to find the end zone)
Best anytime TD bets to wager on for the NFL Week 9 edition of Sunday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will throw down in a marquee Sunday Night Football showdown.
I'm betting on the OVER in this AFC matchup, and if you want to know why you can read my breakdown in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
Since I like the OVER, do you know what that means? It means plenty of touchdowns, which is what we're talking about in this article. I'm going to give you my favorite bets to find the end zone on Sunday Night Football.
Anytime TD bets for Bills vs. Bengals
- Joe Mixon Anytime TD (-105)
- Tyler Boyd Anytime TD (+260)
- Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+210)
Joe Mixon Anytime TD (-105)
There is zero challenge in the backfield for who's going to carry the football. Joe Mixon has 112 carries this season and the next closest running back is Trayveon Williams with seven.
That makes Mixon an almost must-bet to score a touchdown, especially going against this Bills defense. Buffalo is allowing 5.1 yards per carry, the second most in the NFL this season.
Tyler Boyd Anytime TD (+260)
Despite what people think, it's actually Tyler Boyd who has been the second best receiver on this Bengals team this season, hauling in 33 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Despite that, you're getting much longer odds on Boyd to score a touchdown, so naturally, he's the receiver to bet on to score so we can get the best bang for our buck.
Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+210)
If you can stomach a bet on a member of the Bills, you should absolutely consider their rookie tight end, Dalton Kincaid, who seems to be getting better on a weekly basis. In fact, he has 13 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown over his last two games.
At +210 odds, I just can't pass up on betting him to find the end zone on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
