Bills vs. Bengals final score prediction for Sunday Night Football in Week 9
Who will win the Bengals-Bills matchup in Week 9? We used the odds for the game to predict a final score.
By Peter Dewey
One of the biggest games of the 2023 season takes place on Sunday Night Football in Week 9, as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Buffalo Bills with a chance to leap Buffalo in the standings.
The Bengals have won three straight games, moving them to 4-3 on the season. Meanwhile, Buffalo is 5-3 with a couple of confusing losses to the New York Jets and New England Patriots.
The Bills have been an up-and-down team this season, with the squad ranking 31st in the NFL in yards per carry allowed – a key weakness that Joe Mixon and the Bengals could exploit tonight.
One of the hardest things to do when betting on a game is predicting the final score, but if you can do it correctly, the return can be extremely lucrative. I am eying the Bengals as the team to win this game, but by how much?
Using the latest odds for this matchup, let’s break down a potential final score for this primetime game:
Bills vs. Bengals odds, spread and total
Bengals final score prediction
Oddsmakers have the Bengals favored by two points in this matchup, which means if Cincy wins by a field goal or more, the team will cover the spread in this matchup.
However, this is also expected to be a high-scoring affair with the total up at 50.5 points. I think there’s a chance that we see the Bengals cover, but also the OVER hit in this matchup.
The Bills are susceptible to being beaten on the ground, and we saw the Bengals dismantle a strong San Francisco 49ers defense last week.
However, Cincy likely would have given up more points in that matchup had it not been for Brock Purdy’s turnovers, and I think Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense have a slightly higher ceiling in this game.
For that reason, I am predicting a high-scoring game, but I still believe in the Bengals to cover.
Cincy has been one of the best teams in the NFL in its last three games, and now with the team out of its bye in Week 7, Joe Burrow is likely the healthiest he’s been all season.
Back the Bengals to win a thriller in what should be an exciting primetime matchup.
Final score prediction: Bengals 30, Bills 24
