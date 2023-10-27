Bleacher Report connects Bengals to Andrew Billings ahead of trade deadline
Billings was drafted by the Bengals in 2016.
The Cincinnati Bengals might not be a team known for making trades but they've proven that they're not the same team a lot of fans have grown accustomed to. They've signed their quarterback and made him the highest-paid player and they've been aggressive in free agency, so why not throw another wrench in the whole "Bengals don't do that" talks by making an in-season trade?
In his weekly trade candidates piece, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report discussed why the Bengals should trade for Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings.
"The Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing 5.0 yards per carry on the ground, might also have some interest in Billings. With Joe Burrow's calf injury improving, the Bengals are pushing back into the playoff mix. Billings began his career in Cincinnati as a 2016 fourth-round draft pick."- Kristopher Knox
Bengals linked to Andrew Billings in rumor mill
The Bengals snagged Billings in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor and he played for them for three seasons before becoming a journeyman in the league, playing with the Browns, Raiders, and now Bears. With Billings set to hit free agency next spring, it could make sense for the Bears to shop him, especially since they don't appear to be in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Cincinnati has struggled mightily against the run this season and Billings could help with that. He boasts a PFF run defense grade of 59.9 and an overall PFF grade of 66.4. He'd be a nice veteran piece to throw into a defense that, aside from stopping the run, has played pretty well, especially over the past two games.
The Cincinnati Bengals typically don't make trades but perhaps Andrew Billings would be someone they'd consider adding to their defense for a hopeful Super Bowl run.