Bleacher Report suggests Bengals should reunite with old friend via trade
The trade deadline is on October 31.
While the Cincinnati Bengals are sitting at the bottom of the AFC North, the trade deadline is rapidly approaching. They'll need to decide if they want to make a move before the deadline or if they'll stand pat with the roster they currently have.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report puts together a list of potential trade candidates each week and then lists a few possible suitors for those trade candidates. This week, he stuck Carl Lawson of the New York Jets on the list and said that the Bengals would make sense as a landing spot for him.
"The Bengals would be a logical landing spot for Lawson. Cincinnati has recorded a good-not-great 16 sacks on the season, and Lawson began his career as a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Bengals."- Kristopher Knox
Lawson led the Bengals in sacks during the 2020 season, a year in which they were dead last in sacks, but they surprised some people by not re-signing him. They opted instead to sign Trey Hendrickson and while that decision looks genius, trading for Lawson would bring the storyline full circle.
Bengals linked to Carl Lawson ahead of trade deadline
Lawson hasn't been used a ton for New York this season, appearing in 24% of defensive snaps through six games. He doesn't have a sack yet this year but a season ago notched seven sacks in 17 starts.
The Bengals' pass rush has been better in recent weeks but as we know, during the playoffs, they'll need as many pass-rushers as possible to help get after the opposing quarterbacks. It could be the difference between making the Super Bowl and watching the big game from home.
The Jets have the same record as the Bengals but they're in a much tougher division and are relying on their backup quarterback. They might look to trade off some players they're not utilizing as much to get some draft capital for next year.