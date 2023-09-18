Bleacher Report suggests Bengals should reunite with Carlos Dunlap
Dunlap played for the Bengals from 2010 to 2020.
It hasn't been the start of the season that the Cincinnati Bengals were hoping for, as they're 0-2 for the second straight year.
When discussing a player that the Bengals could add to help them right now, Bleacher Report suggested an old friend: Carlos Dunlap.
"Pass-rushing depth is a key component to playoff success, but the Bengals are a bit thin in that department. Joseph Ossai and Cameron Sample are both dealing with ankle injuries, and rookie Myles Murphy will need some seasoning throughout the year.- Bleacher Report
A Carlos Dunlap homecoming might be in order. The former Bengal proved to still be a functional rotational pass-rusher with the Chiefs last season. He had four sacks while playing 50 percent of the snaps."
Should Bengals reunite with Carlos Dunlap?
As mentioned in the blurb, the pass rush has been inconsistent so far. They failed to sack Lamar Jackson this past weekend and Dunlap could help with the pass-rushing struggles. He notched four sacks during his 2022 campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs.
If the Bengals want to get back in the win column, their defense is going to need to start playing much better. Dunlap is still available to sign and he could help the Bengals in an area of weakness.
If Dunlap is up for a reunion, the Bengals should strongly consider it. Joseph Ossai has yet to play a snap this season due to an ankle injury and Myles Murphy hasn't made any sort of positive impression yet (though it's still way too early to label him as a bust).
Why not reach out to Dunlap and see if he'd be interested in joining his old long-time team?