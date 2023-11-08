Bleacher Report urges Bengals to add Logan Ryan to their secondary
The Cincinnati Bengals are on a four-game win streak and all is good, right? Well, even with things going well for the Stripes, there is still room for improvement on the roster.
Bleacher Report writes weekly posts about each team's weakness and while safety didn't make the list for the Bengals, they still think NFL veteran Logan Ryan would make a great addition to this team.
"Lou Anarumo isn't usually the kind of defensive coordinator who would be willing to let a new player break into his secondary, but the Bengals should have some depth concerns at safety after placing Tycen Anderson on injured reserve. Logan Ryan is a heady veteran with experience as a cornerback before making the switch to safety. His understanding of coverages and instincts would allow him to catch on quickly and be a positive force for the defense."- BR NFL Staff
Ryan spent the 2022 season with the Buccaneers and is currently a free agent. He finished the 2022 season with an overall PFF grade of 69.1, a coverage grade of 65.4, and a run-defense grade of 75.2.
Should Bengals add Logan Ryan to their secondary?
The Bengals lost both of their starting safeties last offseason and Dax Hill has played pretty well during his first full year as a starter. Nick Scott hasn't been great but he did have a game-changing play in the Week 9 win over Buffalo, getting a big hit on Dalton Kincaid and forcing a fumble.
While Ryan has been in the NFL since 2013 and could offer a veteran presence in the secondary, the Bengals have been playing well. Adding someone could just complicate things. Maybe if injuries start to pile up this move could make sense but right now, the Bengals should just roll with their secondary as is.