Bleacher Report urges Bengals to sign Andrew Norwell as OL help

Bengals pass pro grades with pressure rate allowed in week 4:



Orlando Brown: 78.2, 5.7%

Jonah Williams: 71.8, 8.6%

Ted Karras: 58.6, 5.7%

Cordell Volson: 37.6, 8.6%

Alex Cappa: 36.4, 5.7%



The guards are killing them.