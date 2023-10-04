Bleacher Report urges Bengals to sign Andrew Norwell as OL help
Norwell is a free-agent after spending 2022 with Washington.
Four weeks into the NFL regular season and the Cincinnati Bengals are 1-3. The offensive line has had its moments so far this season but overall, fans are feeling underwhelmed by their performance.
This past week against the Titans, however, the unit really struggled. The two guards -- Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa -- REALLY struggled.
With the guards struggling as much as they are, is it time for the Bengals to bring in reinforcements? Bleacher Report thinks so and thinks the Bengals should sign free-agent offensive guard Andrew Norwell.
Would Andrew Norwell be a fit for the struggling Bengals OL?
"The Bengals have been trying to bolster Joe Burrow's protection ever since he arrived in Southeast Ohio. That continues to plague them, as both Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa have graded outside of the top 60 guards in the league, per PFF.- Bleacher Report
Andrew Norwell ceded four sacks last season but finished with a PFF grade of 59.8. That's over nine points higher than either of the Bengals' current starters."
It's no secret that the Bengals interior offensive line has been struggling but this team isn't the type to sign someone off the street after a few bad games. They likely won't make any changes unless someone gets injured.
If they were to make a change, it'd likely be Max Scharping or Cody Ford stepping into one of the starting guard spots instead. That doesn't seem like it'll be happening for at least a few more weeks though.
For the sake of this post though, let's say the team were to entertain the idea of signing Norwell. He is a free agent as of now and spent the 2022 season in Washington. PFF graded him out at 59.8 overall with a 60.8 pass-blocking grade and 59.9 run-blocking grade in over 1,100 snaps at left guard.
Volson currently has a PFF grade of 38.4 with an abysmal pass-blocking grade of 9.2 and an average run-blocking grade of 60.6. On paper, yes, Norwell would be an improvement over the struggling Volson but there's no guarantee that Norwell picks up where he left off in Washington with a new team.
This would be an intriguing move but this isn't something the Bengals typically do so I don't see it happening.