3 Bold Betting Predictions for Bengals vs Panthers (Boyd's Strong Streak Continues)
The Bengals' first game without Ja'Marr Chase didn't go as planned. Their offense looked lethargic and Cincy failed to cover the spread for the first time in six games. They'll get another crack at things against the Panthers in Week 9, and I've got a few bold bets for the matchup. Before I get into those though, I want to ensure you're prepared for Ohio's upcoming sports betting launch with a free $200 from BetMGM.
BetMGM Promo Code Ohio
You've got $200 in free bets waiting for you at BetMGM. Just sign up, and you'll have it in your account when Ohio legalizes sports betting on January 1.
All you have to do is sign up for BetMGM with this link and verify your identity. Then, you're good to go.
On January 1, you'll automatically receive $200 in free bets to use as you please. Whether you want to back the Bengals or cook up a monster parlay, that $200 is yours to use however you'd like.
Note that you must be a new BetMGM user physically located in Ohio to claim this stellar offer. The clock is ticking - sign up for BetMGM now before it's too late.
3 Bold Betting Predictions for Bengals vs Panthers
It's a High-Scoring Game
I love the over 42.5 in this game and am looking at alternate totals at plus odds, because these teams are better offensively than people realize.
Over the last three games, Cincy ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per play (6.6) while Carolina is seventh (6.1). The Panthers play at a top-10 pace (28.3 seconds per play) but surrendered 6.9 yards per pass attempt over the last three weeks.
With two strong offenses and one shaky secondary, the total is too low for this matchup. Even without Chase, the Bengals should find success through the air as Joe Burrow bounces back from a rough week.
Tee Higgins Goes for 100+ Yards and a TD
Higgins only has one 100+ yard game this season, but he's finally fully healthy and I think his second big day is coming this week. He's been targeted at least six times in every game but his first while averaging 14.8 yards per catch. After seeing the Panthers get beat deep in recent weeks, Higgins should be salivating for this contest.
Against a Panthers team that surrenders just under 160 yards per game to receivers, I expect Burrow to look Higgins' way early and often.
Tyler Boyd Scores a TD
Boyd has a TD in back-to-back games and is clearly the No. 2 option in Cincy's passing attack without Chase on the field. He's had at least five targets in three straight games, totaling 259 yards and two TDs in that stretch.
The Bengals will be desperate to get last week's foul taste out of their collective mouths, and targeting your best players tends to help that. At plus odds, I'm thrilled to back Boyd to find the end zone for the fifth time already this season.
These are just a few examples of the kinds of bets you'll be able to make once sports betting is legalized on January 1. Just don't forget to claim your free $200 from BetMGM while you can. It's not every day that someone hands you money with no strings attached, so sign up for BetMGM now to take advantage of the opportunity.
FanDuel Promo Code Ohio
For those who already have a BetMGM account, FanDuel is here with free money too! You'll get $100 in free bets for signing up, and it's just as easy to secure the offer.
Just like above, you'll use this link to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and complete the identity verification. Then, that money is yours.
Once sports betting goes live in January 1, you'll have $100 in free bets waiting in your account for you.
This stellar offer is only valid for new FanDuel users and won't last either - sign up for FanDuel now to secure $300 total in free bets!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.