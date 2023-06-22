Breaking down 4 best positional groups of depth on Bengals roster
Depth is one of the biggest factors in building a championship-contending team, which the Cincinnati Bengals have done over the past few years. Injuries, unfortunately, are an inevitable part of the game. Someone will eventually get hurt over the course of a season, and teams have to be prepared for that outcome by having strong depth behind a superstar core.
Thankfully, the team knows how to build solid depth on its roster. Even last year, when the Bengals lost a variety of key players (Chase, Mixon, Awuzie, Reader, etc.), guys off the bench stepped up and filled the hole they left behind to the best of their ability.
Unfortunately, in the end, injuries-- among other things-- became too much to overcome and the team fell short of returning to the Super Bowl.
Still, their perseverance through these many injuries is nothing to scoff at, and, hopefully, it's something they take into this upcoming season as they try to win their first Lombardi in franchise history. With that being said, let's look at some positions on the depth chart that are most prepared if the starters get hurt.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.
Wide Receiver
Everyone knows about the Bengals' big trio of receivers by now as they head into their third season as a collective. Chase, Higgins, and Boyd-- all wideouts who could easily be number 1 options on some other teams around the league. However, that's not all there is worth mentioning at the wide receiver position. Its depth is admirable too.
Naturally, Trenton Irwin is the first name that comes to mind. The former Stanford wideout heading into his fifth year as a pro had his best season since coming to the NFL last year as he filled in for Chase, who went down for a month (give or take) after suffering a hairline fracture to his hip. On 15 receptions, Irwin recorded 231 yards and got into the end zone four times-- including twice in one game against the Patriots late into the season after Chase had come back.
That's not it, however. Aside from other veterans like Trent Taylor and Stanley Morgan, both renowned for their effort on special teams, the front office also added a pair of rookies through the draft with Charlie Jones out of Purdue and Andrei Iosivas from Princeton. Both offer a lot of upside, plus the team signed two more UDFAs (Mac Hippenhammer and Malachi Carter) who could end up being sleeper hits for the team.
Considering all three of the main trio of receivers missed at least one game-- if not the majority of a game-- it's a good thing Cincy is well-equipped at the position.