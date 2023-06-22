Breaking down 4 best positional groups of depth on Bengals roster
Cornerback
The Bengals' cornerback room is a very underrated one, it's deceivingly good. You have your number one, lockdown corner in Chidobe Awuzie, a young blossoming star in Cam Taylor-Britt, and a scrappy veteran in Mike Hilton. After years of fumbling futility at the position before 2021, they've finally figured it out over the past few seasons. Not only with star power, but depth as well.
For starters, the signing of Sidney Jones IV is a good one. It's low risk and offers security at a position that saw its fair share of injuries the year prior, all cumulating in losing Chidobe Awuzie for the remainder of the year with a torn ACL. Jones is an experienced veteran who should be more than able to step in if anyone goes down.
Like at the receiver position, the front office also added a pair of rookies in second-round pick DJ Turner, and seventh-rounder DJ Ivey, bringing the defense's total 'DJ' count to three with Reader on the line. They also brought back Allan George and Jalen Davis, who filled in for Hilton, CTB, and Awuzie when they went down last year as well.
Hopefully, the starting cornerbacks don't suffer a similar fate as they did last year, but if they do it's at least good to know that the front office has prepared for such an outcome.