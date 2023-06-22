Breaking down 4 best positional groups of depth on Bengals roster
Defensive Tackle & Edge
I put these two together since they intertwine with one another. The D-Line easily had the best depth last season. Plenty of players came off the bench and stepped up, either due to injuries to guys ahead of them or simply being rotated in for a certain situation or formation. That is a title they are going to have as a whole in 2023 as well.
Aside from drafting edge rusher Myles Murphy in the first round, the front office truly didn't add anyone of note to the depth chart at DT or DE, they are, for the most part, heading into this season with the same group of players that they had the year prior. And they really don't need more than that.
Josh Tupou, Zach Carter, Joseph Ossai, Zach Carter, Jay Tufele-- all players who came off the bench and showed they could step in if need be, all returning for 2023. Having rookies with high and unpredictable ceilings is nice, don't get me wrong, but for depth, having players who have proven that they can fill in is the most reassuring thing.
When it comes to the defensive line, I feel the least worried about injuries because the front office has built such good depth behind a great starting core. And, on top of that, there's young guys like Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai who could end up becoming greater than their starting counterparts down the line.