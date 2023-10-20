Breaking down the 4 most disappointing Bengals entering the bye week
- Burrow clearly hasn't been himself
- Higgins has struggled with drops and inconsistencies
- Awuzie doesn't look as good
- Scott has had some rough outings
In the blink of an eye, we are already six weeks through the 2023 season and the Cincinnati Bengals miraculously go into their Week 7 bye with a .500 record at 3-3 after winning their last two games. All of their wins have come against NFC West opponents, and they'll get the opportunity for a division sweep right after the bye as they march into Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers.
Things have been far from ideal this year up until this point. Getting blown out twice in just six games, losing a couple of players to injuries, frustrating play calling, and some players simply not playing up to expectations.
All this to say, this bye week could not have come at a better time and hopefully is just what this team needs to get back on track. Thankfully, coming out strong after the bye has been the pattern for Cincy for the last couple of years, which will hopefully continue in 2023. They've been 5-4 heading into their week 10 byes in both of the last two seasons and have finished strong in both instances, going 5-3 after it in 2021 and a perfect 7-0 in 2022.
Bruised and battered Bengals will have time to rest and recover from whatever ails them, and it should allow both players and coaches alike to smooth out some rough patches of their game. Emphasis on players, as that's what this article is about.
Here are four Bengals who have been disappointing through the first six weeks and will need to step their game up after the bye.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Joe Burrow
The most obvious entry and likely what comes to most fans' minds when they think of Bengals who have disappointed so far in 2023. Burrow does get a little leeway, as he is-- or at the very least was-- playing through a calf injury he suffered during training camp. That being said, even going into the season expecting him to be a shadow of his former self with this lingering injury, he looked downright awful in those first four games.
Through Weeks 1-4, Joe Burrow was playing the worst football of his pro career. He completed just 57.6% of his passes for 728 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and the lowest adjusted yards per attempt of his career at an abysmal 4.5 AY/A, a far cry from his 7.6 AY/A in the '22 season and a league-leading 9.0 AY/A in '21.
Worse yet, the stats don't tell the full story of his stunted play, the eye test was even worse. He was missing on pretty much every throw past 10 yards, either severely underthrowing or overthrowing his receivers. And, naturally with the calf injury, he was a statue in the pocket, unable to move around and magically evade defenders like he had up until this point.
He did bounce back against a Cardinals team that, while not very good, does play hard and can give even the best teams a run for their money (beating the Cowboys, keeping up with the 49ers until the fourth quarter, etc.), throwing for over 300 yards for the first time this season, as well as finding Ja'Marr Chase in the end zone three times.
The most promising part of his performance was the fact he was scrambling for firsts and avoiding pressure, making it seem like the woes of that calf injury were in the rearview mirror.
It looked like he was going to continue his good play against the Seahawks as Burrow got off to a hot start and was fixing to have a career day after starting the game off by going 17/19 with 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns, at one point having 15 straight completions. Unfortunately, after their first two drives where they scored touchdowns on both, it felt like Burrow and the offense got complacent, coasting off an incredible defensive performance to a stress-inducing 17-13 win.
I understand Burrow is/was injured, and these performances shouldn't be as scrutinized as if he were healthy, but at the end of the day if you say you're feeling good enough to play, then the expectation is that you'll play well. The simple fact of the matter is that -- outside of six quarters -- Burrow really hasn't played well at all. He's been a shell of his usual self, and I don't think anyone will benefit more from this bye than he will.
Tee Higgins
Like with Burrow, I do want to give Higgins some leniency as he has also been battling injury. In fact, he was only healthy for the first three games, and he had even had a great performance in Week 2 vs. the Ravens, nearly single-handedly keeping the Bengals in the game by catching the only two offensive touchdowns they had on the season up until that point.
Higgins got injured early on in Week 4 in his home state of Tennessee and missed the entirety of the Bengals' win over the Cardinals. He then had a limited role this past Sunday against the Seahawks, only being on the field for a little of 50% of their offensive snaps.
With all that said, his struggles have been even more uncharacteristic than Burrow's. Higgins has routinely been a reliable weapon in the Bengals' arsenal, a physical threat who often dominates one-on-ones and makes incredible catches. However, through Week 6, Higgins has been targeted 36 times and has only come down with the ball on 14 occasions for a disgustingly low catch percentage of just 38.9%.
Granted, his lack of production and reliability partly coincides with the fact that Burrow (as mentioned above) has also played far below expectations and has failed to hit Higgins on some of these passes, however, sometimes even when he does get it to the Clemson product, it's Higgins whose failed to keep up his end of the bargain.
Higgins already has four drops on the year (the most he's had in one full season is eight), the most egregious of which came against the Rams where he had a couple of perfectly thrown footballs land right in the bread basket, only for it to fall right through his hands.
That being said, I have seen some takes on Bengals' Twitter and Facebook that I'd call overreactions, to say the least. No, it's not time to trade or give up on Tee Higgins, calm down everyone. I'm confident he'll bounce back coming out of the bye -- especially once he fully recovers from his own ailment -- even more so than I am confident that Burrow will.
Chidobe Awuzie
This one pains me because Awuzie is one of my favorite players in stripes right now, but, as expected, he's had a slow start coming back after suffering a torn ACL midway through the 2022 season.
The third-year Bengal cornerback hasn't been anywhere close to his usual lockdown self so far in 2023 and is clearly still shaking off the rust of a prolonged offseason thanks to the injury mentioned above. Torn ACLs are among the hardest injuries to recover from in football, especially for a position that demands as much speed and mobility as the cornerback position does, so his struggles are disappointing, yet not entirely unexpected.
We're only six weeks into the season and it feels like Awuzie has given up more big plays in 2023 than he has in his last couple of years as a Bengal, including giving up a touchdown to Nelson Agholor in Week 2 vs. Ravens and getting beat for a big gain by Tyler Lockett this past Sunday on 2nd-and-21.
Awuzie has been targeted 12 times so far this season and has given up receptions on nine of those targets for 108 yards and a score, allowing a 129.9 passer rating when targeted. This is by far the worst of his time in Cincy and even the worst passer rating allowed of his career, the second-worst being back in 2020 when he was still playing for the Cowboys, and even then he only allowed a rating of 103.5. Not great by any stretch of the imagination, but not as inadequate as this year.
Worse yet, Awuzie has also been battling a back injury this season, one that kept him sidelined in their Week 5 victory in Arizona and saw him play sparingly in their Week 6 win at home over Seattle, only on the field for 19% of Cincy's total defensive snaps.
Due to the fact he is coming back from one of the most debilitating injuries in all of sports paired with the rust that naturally comes with that, and the (albeit more minor) injury problems he's faced this year so far on top of all that, I won't be holding my breath for a return to form following the bye week.
Nick Scott
Nick Scott, in my opinion, has been the most disappointing Bengal by far this season. And with how Burrow has struggled coming off the calf injury, that's saying something. I didn't expect Scott to be the perfect replacement for Bates/Bell, but I thought he'd be a solid veteran to rely on when the younger players in that safety room like Dax Hill or Jordan Battle struggled.
Unfortunately, while he is a good tackler and a reliable last line of defense against the run, he is an absolute liability in coverage. It feels like he gives up at least one or two big passing plays a game.
Scott has been targeted 20 times this season and has allowed 13 catches for 201 yards and a passer rating of 98.1. He has been less of a liability than Awuzie has been in coverage, however, Awuzie at least has the excuse of coming back from a torn ACL, whereas Scott played 16 games last year and has largely been without injury his pro career.
It's a good thing that Dax Hill has been one of the few good surprises for the Bengals this year and looks to be panning out, as well as Jordan Battle has shown flashes in the limited opportunities he's gotten, otherwise, I wouldn't have much faith at all in this safety room. A lot of fans have been calling for Battle to start alongside Hill, and I can't say I disagree with them, especially with how high I've been on the rookie out of Alabama since he was drafted.
That being said, I still think Scott can turn it around this year. While last year-- his first as a full-time starter-- painted the same story of struggles in coverage as he gave up over 600 yards when targeted with four scores and a 118.5 passer rating, he's shown he can be a solid rotational piece, as he snagged two interceptions and allowed rating of just 61.3 in a much more limited role during the 2021 season.