Breaking down the Bengals' 2023 regular season opponents
The Cincinnati Bengals still have business to take care of in the playoffs but their 2023 regular-season opponents are set.
Obviously, the Bengals will face their usual division opponents both at home and on the road. After finishing in first place in the AFC North for the second straight year, the team will play a first-place schedule in 2023 once again. They'll also play the AFC South and NFC West and their extra game will come against the winner of the NFC North.
Who do the Bengals play in 2023?
The games slated to take place at Paycor Stadium in 2023 will be against the Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Vikings, and Bills. Out of this bunch, obviously that Bills game is one that will be in primetime or on a big stage. We'll also see a rematch of Super Bowl LVI as the Rams are coming to town.
The Bengals will have road games against the Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, and Chiefs. The highlight here is, of course, the game in Kansas City. The Bengals have hosted the Chiefs in the past two regular seasons but they weren't intimidated by Arrowhead at all, knocking off the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in the 2021 season.
Playing a first-place schedule didn't phase the Bengals in 2022 and it's doubtful they're phased by it in 2023. Bucke up Bengals fans -- Next season should be fun!