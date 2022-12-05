Breaking down the Bengals playoff picture after Week 13
What a weekend for the AFC! There was a major shakeup in the playoff picture and the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the Kansas City Chiefs helped create part of that shakeup.
Aside from the Chiefs losing, the Dolphins and Jets also both lost, creating a clear path back to first in the AFC East for the Bills, who now own the rights to the No. 1 seed.
Here's the AFC playoff picture after Week 13.
Bengals Playoff Picture after beating the Chiefs
1. Buffalo Bills (9-3)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
4. Tennessee Titans (7-5)
5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
7. New York Jets (7-5)
In the hunt: New England Patriots (6-6), Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
After hanging on to the No. 1 seed for the past few weeks, the Chiefs would now have to play in the first round of the playoffs and they'd host the Jets. The Ravens, who could be without Lamar Jackson for a few games, are hanging on by a thread in the AFC North but they're still leading it. They'd host the Dolphins in the first round if the season ended right now.
The Bengals would travel to Nashville in the Wild Card round and we've already seen them beat the Titans once this season. That's not a very intimidating matchup.
As I mentioned before, Jackson's injury changes the entire narrative around the AFC North. The Ravens are only in first place in the division because of that Week 5 win over Cincinnati but even with their easy schedule down the stretch, Tyler Huntley is not nearly the same talent that Jackson is. They're going to have to fight tooth and nail to hang onto that first place spot while the Bengals are breathing down their necks.
What other changes will we see to this playoff picture moving forward?