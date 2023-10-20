Breaking down Bengals trade history (or lack thereof)
The NFL trade deadline is on October 31. Will the Bengals make a move?
The Cincinnati Bengals aren't a team known for their outlandish trades. However, with the team sitting at 3-3 and at the bottom of the AFC North entering their Week 7 bye, could the "new Bengals" opt to add some help before the trade deadline?
When discussing the Bengals' trade history, there's not much to tell. According to James Rapien of Sports Illustrated, the last time that Cincinnati made a trade during the season was in 2020 when they shipped Carlos Dunlap to Seattle in exchange for a seventh-round pick and B.J. Finney, who appeared in just one game with the team that year.
Before that, the Bengals had not added a player during the season since 1972. They did trade Carson Palmer to the Raiders in 2011 but they received first and second-round picks in exchange for him, not any players.
Bengals trade history isn't very deep
While the old Bengals weren't known for making trades, this team isn't run the same anymore. They have nine draft picks for the 2024 NFL Draft and maybe if the right player were to become available before the deadline, Cincinnati would consider making a move.
They've been struggling to run the ball so maybe adding help in the run game would be on the table. Their tight end situation is bleak so that could be a possibility. They also need help stopping the run so adding an interior defensive lineman able to help with that could be in the cards.
Bengals fans aren't holding their breath for the team to do anything since they haven't in the past but maybe this year will be different.