Breaking down the latest on Bengals working out Darius Philon
The Cincinnati Bengals recently worked out defensive tackle Darius Philon on Wednesday, who could add important depth to a unit ravaged by injuries.
Philon has five years of experience in the league but didn't play in the 2019 or 2020 season. His most recent stint was on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, and he recorded 27 tackles, two quarterback hits, two passes defended, and two sacks.
The ex-Raider carries quite a bit of experience compared to the other players the Bengals worked out this afternoon and could fill a position of need in the defense.
With Josh Tupou injured and D.J. Reader still recovering to full health, Philon could take rotational snaps alongside B.J. Hill to keep the Bengals' front seven unit elite.
The entire Bengals squad has been ravaged by injuries in 2022 and could use some extra reinforcements as Cincinnati enters the tougher stretch of the season.
The Bengals have yet to play against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills and are at a disadvantage to the Baltimore Ravens, who won't play a team over .500 until Week 18.
Cincy's defense memorably carried the team through the postseason in 2021, and it looks like they will need to do so again in the second half of 2022. Against offensive juggernauts like the Chiefs or Bills, Joe Burrow's stellar quarterback play simply may not be enough to win those crucial games.
The team seems to have its eyes on bulking up its defense with experienced pros like Philon, and making even the small moves could pay out huge dividends in the end.