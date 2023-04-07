Breaking down the best players to ever be drafted at No. 28
Super Bowl Era Picks
1970 – Ronnie Shanklin – Wide Receiver
Ronnie Shanklin was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and played five seasons with them. He made one Pro Bowl in 1973 and helped Terry Bradshaw lift the Lombardi trophy in 1975 [1974 season]. They defeated the Vikings in Super Bowl IX. In 1973 he led all receivers in yards per catch averaging over 23 yards per reception.
1975 – Monte Jackson – Cornerback
Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1975, Monte Jackson had a couple of good years while in the City of Angels. In 1976 and 1977 he was selected first-team All-Pro and to both Pro-Bowls. In 1976 he actually led the NFL in interceptions. In 1975 he made the All-Rookie team.
He went to the Raiders in 1978 and never found the same success. In 1983 he returned to the Rams for one final season but nothing was as successful as his first three years in the blue and yellow. Monte totaled 23 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career.
1977 – Ezra Johnson – Defensive End
The Packers took Ezra with the 28th pick in the 1977 draft. He played 13 seasons in the green and yellow. During his time as a Packer, he made one Pro Bowl in 1978. Though sacks were not an official statistic until 1982, he tallied 20.5 sacks in 1978.
Unfortunately, in 1981 he had a series of injuries that would derail his career. He was selected for the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 1997. People also said he lacked discipline exemplified by getting caught eating a hot dog on the sidelines in a preseason game in 1980.
1983 – Darrell Green – Cornerback
The second Hall of Famer to appear on this list and arguably the most decorated player to be drafted in the 28th position, Darrell Green was drafted by Washington out of Texas A&M. He had a 20-year career in the NFL, and during that time he went to seven Pro Bowls, named to four first-team All-Pros.
He helped Washington win two Super Bowls, XXII, and XXVI. He won the NFL Man of the Year award in 1996. He was named to the NFL all 1990s All-Decade Team. NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He’s been named one of the 80 Greatest Redskins A.K.A. Commanders.
He’s in the Commanders' Ring of Fame and he still holds the record for most consecutive seasons with an interception (19). He’s widely considered one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game. In 2010, on his 50th birthday, he still ran a 4.4 40-yard dash. That’s insane and why he was able to play for 20 years.