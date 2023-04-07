Breaking down the best players to ever be drafted at No. 28
1984 and 1992 – Bengals Picked 28th Overall
1984 – Brian Blados – Guard, Offensive Tackle
Blados was the first 300-pound offensive lineman to start in the NFL. He made the All-Rookie team in 1984 but never amassed other personal accolades. He was an integral part of the 1988 Bengals team which made the Super Bowl and lost to Joe Montana’s 49ers.
1992 – Darryl Williams – Safety
Darryl did make one Pro Bowl during his 10 seasons as an NFL player but it was in 1997 as a Seahawk. He only played for three years in the Queen City before going to Seattle where he had moderate success. However, after four years he returned to Cincy where he played two more seasons.
1995 – Derrick Brooks – Linebacker
If Darrell Green is not the best player on this list, it’s because he is eclipsed by Derrick Brooks. Brooks was taken by Tampa Bay in 1995 getting to stay close to home as he is from Pensacola, Florida. He played 14 seasons in the NFL and made 11 Pro Bowls.
He helped the Bucs win their first Super Bowl in 2003 (2002 season). He was also named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 -- a banner year for Books. In 2000, he was awarded the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro and four-time second-team All-Pro.
He made the NFL 2000s decade team and the 100th Anniversary All-Time team. He is in Tampa Bay’s Ring of Honor and they even retired his number 55. He should be considered one of the greatest outside linebackers to ever play the game.
1996 – Jerome Woods – Safety
The Kansas City Chiefs took Jerome Woods with their first-round pick in 1996, no doubt to add to that insane Chiefs' defense of the nineties. In 2002, Woods missed the entire 2002 season with a broken leg. He made a triumphant return in 2003.
He made the Pro Bowl in 2003 after recording three interceptions and two touchdowns. He also recorded three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His rookie campaign helped the Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring defense allowing only 14.5 points per game.
1997 – Trevor Pryce – Defensive End/Tackle
Trevor Pryce ended up lucking out with his draft day destination. The Denver Broncos selected Pryce in 1997. The season and the consecutive season John Elway would lead Denver in back-to-back Super Bowl victories.
He was a large part of their second win in 1998 against the Atlanta Falcons. Pryce played 14 seasons in the NFL tallying up two Super Bowl championships, and one Frist-Team All-Pro in 1999. He was also named to Denver’s 50th Anniversary Team.
Trevor Pryce is now an author of a young adult series with plans to write a sequel.