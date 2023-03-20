Breaking down the best remaining free agents that would be perfect on the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals took a bit to get going in free agency but they're making solid moves now. Why should they stop there? Why not keep adding key playmakers and game-changers who are still on the board?
Let's check out some remaining free agents who could make sense with the Bengals.
Contract projections and rankings courtesy of PFF
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Jadeveon Clowney
The Bengals could use pass-rushing help and signing Jadeveon Clowney would give them another weapon there. Not only that but it'd pluck him away from the Browns where he's spent the past two years.
Clowney had a monster year in 2021 with nine sacks but came back down to earth a little bit this past year with just two sacks. Clowney has bounced around the league after being the first overall pick nine years ago but he could make a lot of sense in Cincinnati who need to add to their pass-rushing department.
Rock Ya-Sin
The Bengals could still use help at cornerback, especially with Chidobe Awuzie returning from injury and also entering the final year of his contract. The team still hasn't re-signed Eli Apple as of this writing so Rock Ya-Sin could make sense as an addition to this team.
Ya-Sin finished the 2022 season as PFF's 50th-best cornerback and the previous year was ranked as the 29th best cornerback. He could pack quite the punch in this secondary.