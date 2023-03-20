Breaking down the best remaining free agents that would be perfect on the Bengals
Dalton Risner
I'm surprised that Dalton Risner is still waiting for a new home but the Broncos have added other offensive linemen and he's not needed there as much anymore. The Bengals might have been impressed with Cordell Volson during the 2022 season but there's reason to believe that the level of play Volson displayed in 2022 is as good as he'll ever be.
Adding Risner would give the Bengals an upgrade at left guard while Volson could serve as the backup option. PFF projected Risner to earn a four-year deal worth $33 million and that seems reasonable. He had a better season in 2021 than he did in 2022, which could explain why he's still waiting for a team.
Marcus Peters
If the Bengals don't re-sign Eli Apple, why not go after Marcus Peters? The former first-round pick has bounced around the league since the Chiefs took him in the first round of the 2015 draft, spending time with the Chiefs, Rams, and Ravens.
Peters might have quite the attitude but his play often backs up his trash talk. He finished the 2022 season as PFF's 49th-best cornerback. Plus, signing him takes him away from the Ravens who have desperately needed him and likely want to re-sign him.