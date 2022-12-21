Breaking down how the Jalen Hurts injury impacts Joe Burrow's MVP odds
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals might have the team on a six-game win streak but somehow that hasn't boosted his MVP odds. While Burrow's odds are far better than they were a little over a month ago, he still doesn't appear to be a serious contender in the MVP conversation.
With the news of Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury that could sideline him for at least this week, one might have thought that Burrow would be one of the new frontrunners for MVP alongside Patrick Mahomes. That does not appear to be the case, however.
Burrow is currently sitting with +600 odds to win MVP, per FanDuel, tying him for third-best odds with Josh Allen, who had seemingly been out of the conversation until this week. Hurts is still ahead of Burrow with +500 odds and Mahomes is now the odds-on favorite with -350 odds.
Joe Burrow's MVP odds haven't changed despite Jalen Hurts injury
Mahomes and Hurts are both deserving but I don't understand how Burrow isn't more of a favorite right now. If he's being docked for all of the talent the Bengals have on offense and on defense, shouldn't Hurts also be docked for that? The Eagles are an incredibly loaded team.
Whatever the reasons are for Burrow not being a more serious candidate for MVP, maybe it's for the best. As you've probably seen me write, the last time an MVP winner also went on to win the Super Bowl, the iPhone was still eight years away from being invented.