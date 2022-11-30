Breaking down the latest AFC North odds after Bengals Week 12 win
It felt like a certainty that the Baltimore Ravens would win the AFC North with how favorable their schedule is down the stretch and their head-to-head win over the Cincinnati Bengals. After the Bengals won in Week 12 while the Ravens lost, however, the division is a little more up in the air.
The Ravens are still favored to win the division by FanDuel with -240 odds but the Bengals have closed the gap with +210 odds. Both teams have 7-4 records on the year but, as I mentioned above, the Ravens beat the Bengals in Week 5 so they have the tiebreaker and a better divisional record.
Ravens favored to win AFC North over Bengals
The Ravens previously held a one-game lead over Cincinnati but they lost to the Jaguars in stunning fashion this past weekend while the Bengals took care of business against the AFC South-leading Titans. Baltimore hasn't been playing inspired football recently but their remaining schedule doesn't exactly strike fear into anyone.
Baltimore closes the season with a home game against the Broncos, a trip to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, a road game vs the Browns, home tilts with the Falcons and then Steelers and their finisher is Week 18 in Cincinnati against our very own Bengals.
On the other side of the coin, Cincinnati hosts the Chiefs and Browns before squaring off against the Buccaneers and Patriots on the road. They'll return home for the final two weeks with games vs the Bills and Ravens. That's a tough slate!
With how poorly the Ravens have been playing and with how dominant the Bengals have looked, however, I wouldn't be surprised if Cincinnati can end up taking the division after all. That didn't seem like a possibility at all after they got blown out by the Browns and were 0-3 against their divisional foes.
Whatever happens, it should be a fun finish in the AFC North.