Breaking down the latest on Joe Burrow injury
Not good...
Well, the Cincinnati Bengals are two days into training camp and the worst possible thing might have occurred. Joe Burrow was carted off the field after he awkwardly pulls up while running a play.
While watching the video, it's difficult to say what might have happened here and since I'm not a doctor, I won't speculate. Zac Taylor spoke to the media shortly after Burrow was carted off and said that it was a calf issue for his quarterback. He also noted that more would be known soon.
Joe Burrow injured on Day 2 of training camp
It's never good to see anyone get injured but especially not the starting quarterback. I'm not going to beat around the bush here -- If Burrow has to miss an extended period of time, this team isn't a Super Bowl contender. He's critical to this team's success.
Hopefully, we don't have to continue discussing this and imagining any part of the season without Burrow. I'll continue to update this post as more information is reported.
Later in the evening, it was reported that Burrow has a strained calf. This is much better news than what some were anticipating.