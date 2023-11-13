Breaking down the latest update on Trey Hendrickson's injury
Not only did the Cincinnati Bengals lose to the Houston Texans on Sunday in a tight 30-27 final score, but right before the Texans kicked the game-winning field goal, star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson fell to the ground in obvious pain. Texans receiver Noah Brown fell on top of Hendrickson when the Texans were trying to get set to spike the ball so they could set up the game-winning field goal.
Ian Rapoport provided an update on Hendrickson on Monday morning, noting that he suffered a hyperextended knee.
Trey Hendrickson injury update
We'll know more later in the day but with Hendrickson is banged up and the Bengals playing a game in three days, it doesn't seem likely that he plays in Baltimore. Sam Hubbard missed this past game due to an injury as well so if both of those guys are out, the Bengals' pass-rush could be nearly non-existent in a game where Cincy needs it to shine.
Hendrickson is the heart and soul of the Bengals' pass-rush. Without him, getting pressure on Lamar Jackson or any other quarterback on the schedule moving forward will be difficult.
That being said, hopefully, this is only a short-term absence, as Rapoport mentioned in the post. The Bengals desperately need him if they want to get back in the playoff picture.
Edit: Ian Rapoport has reported that the MRI confirmed it's a hyperextended knee for Hendrickson. This is considered good news. Zac Taylor said in his press conference that Hendrickson is "day-to-day".