Breaking down the longest winning streaks in Bengals history
These teams were on a roll!
The longest win streak ever in the history of the NFL came from the 2008 Indianapolis Colts, who won 23 consecutive regular-season games. If you throw the playoffs into the mix, the streak sits at 21 straight wins and that mark was set by the New England Patriots in the 2003 season.
Unfortunately, the Cincinnati Bengals don't have a winning streak that cracks the top 10 all-time so why not look at their longest win streaks?
Regular-Season Win Streaks
The Bengals have had three different eight-game winning streaks during the regular season. One of those came as recent as the 2022 season when the Bengals rattled off eight straight wins after sitting at 5-4 near the halfway point of the season.
They finished the season at 12-4 (they had the canceled game against Buffalo, which is why they only played 16 games) and won the AFC North for the second straight year. If the Bengals win in Week 1 of the 2023 season, this run will take over as the longest regular-season winning streak in franchise history.
Before that 2022 season, the Bengals last secured an eight-game win streak in 2015. Unlike the 2022 squad who finished the year on a winning streak, the 2015 Bengals started the year on a hot streak, going 8-0 to start the season. They then suffered back-to-back losses to drop to 8-2 and finished the 2015 campaign with a record of 12-4, which was good enough to win the division.
To get to the first eight-game win streak by the Bengals, you'd have to go all the way back to the 1970 season when the Bengals started 1-6 but finished on a seven-game win streak. They then won their first regular season game of the 1971 season to increase the streak to eight wins.
Regular-Season + Playoff Win Streaks
When you add the playoffs to the mix, the Bengals had their longest win streak shattered in early 2023 when they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Their eight-game win streak in the regular season propeled them to two playoff victories, upping the streak to 10 games overall.
The second-longest win streak in this category is the 2015 team's eight-game streak that was busted by the Houston Texans in Week 10.
Third place is the 1970 team who won seven games after their 1-6 start to finish at 8-6 but then lost to the Baltimore Colts in the first round of the playoffs.
For the "Too Long, Didn't Read" crowd, here's the official list:
- 2022 - 10-game win streak (ongoing)
- 2015 - 8-game win streak
- 1970 - 7-game win streak