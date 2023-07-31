Breaking down what Reid Sinnett brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Sinnett joined the Bengals after Joe Burrow was injured.
The Cincinnati Bengals once again won't have Joe Burrow for the preseason as the universe clearly doesn't want the former No. 1 overall pick to have a full offseason worth of work. Hey, as long as the Bengals get to the Super Bowl again, fans won't care about that in the long run.
Anyway, with Burrow's injury, the Bengals brought in another quarterback for training camp and preseason. The lucky winner is Reid Sinnett, who played college football at San Diego. In 2019 with the Toros, he threw for 3,528 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, according to San Diego athletics' website.
Sinnett went undrafted in 2020 and initially landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but didn't make the team. He signed with the Miami Dolphins and has spent the most time with them as a pro but hasn't made any regular-season appearances. He also was with the Philadelphia Eagles for a bit during the 2021 season.
Sinnett recently was on the San Antonio Brahmas' roster but didn't get to start for the XFL squad due to an injury that sidelined him for the entire season. Now, he's a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.
What will Reid Sinnett bring to the Cincinnati Bengals?
Let's not get too carried away here, folks. Sinnett was signed as an extra body for training camp. Joe Burrow (assuming he's healthy and able to start in Week 1) is going to be the starter and Trevor Siemian more than likely wins the backup job.
With Jake Browning spending the past two seasons in Cincinnati and looking decent in camp, he's probably winning the third-string job as expected. That leaves Sinnett on the outside looking in.
It's not uncommon for teams to roll with four quarterbacks during the summer months and the Bengals brought Sinnett in as an extra body. I wouldn't get too attached to the former San Diego standout.