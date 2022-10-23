Breaking down the turning point in Bengals’ win vs. Falcons
The Cincinnati Bengals took the lead early and never looked back in a dominant victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.
There were a few times the Bengals left the door open for the Falcons to come back, but Burrow and the Bengals kept their foot on the pedal all the way into the fourth quarter.
Though Cincy went scoreless in the last quarter, they did enough damage in the first half to win the game by more than two scores. While there was no exact "turning point" in the game, the Bengals got off to a blazing fast start which immediately set the tone of the game.
The Bengals scored a touchdown within two minutes of the first quarter: Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard touchdown, and just like that, Cincy was up 7-0.
Bengals take an early lead and blow out Falcons in Week 7
But that wasn't all. On the next Bengals drive, Burrow took just five minutes to get into the Falcons' end zone, and he handed the ball off to Joe Mixon for the second score of the game.
Cincinnati would then score on their next two drives, scoring a whopping 28 points in the first half.
Joe Burrow was the ringleader of this incredible offensive surge, going 19-of-21 for 325 yards and three touchdowns. A stout Bengals defense kept the Falcons' offense contained for most of the game, and all in all, the Bengals went home smiling after this one.
If there was any doubt that the Bengals were not playoff contenders in 2022, go ahead and erase that notion.
The Bengals are now 4-3 through seven weeks, and we've quite possibly witnessed the best half of offensive football from Cincinnati so far.
Who Dey!