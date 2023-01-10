Brian Callahan confirms holding back against Ravens in season finale
The Cincinnati Bengals should have demolished the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday considering the Ravens had a third-string quarterback at the helm. While the good guys won by 11 points, pretty much all of the damage had been done in the first half.
During the game, Joe Burrow didn't look as crisp as he normally does and the offense, for the most part, looked stale. Some fans might have panicked but most chalked it up to the fact that the Bengals and Ravens would be facing off in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan confirmed that the offense was trying not to reveal too much considering these two will look to end the other's season this weekend.
Bengals OC says the offense didn't want to reveal too much of their playbook
This happens a lot with teams so it's nothing to be shocked by. There was a solid chance coming into this game that the Bengals and Ravens would square off again in the Wild Card round so why pad the scoreboard and stat sheets when the Bengals were already up big?
Fans noticed that Burrow was off during the game (and Burrow himself said that he did not like the way he played) and Callahan noted that that's how spoiled this team is. Everyone expects Burrow to make those throws now.
As for the Wild Card matchup against the Ravens, the Bengals come into the game riding an eight-game win streak and would love nothing more than to end Baltimore's 2022 campaign.