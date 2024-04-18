Why Brock Bowers would be perfect addition for Joe Burrow, Bengals in 2024 NFL Draft
Bowers is the top TE prospect in this year's draft.
Brock Bowers is clearly the best tight end in this draft class. His overall speed and agility make him look more like a wide receiver than a tight end. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Bowers posted an impressive 4.53 40-yard dash time ahead of the NFL Draft on April 25th. He clearly has all of the tools to be an elite playmaker in the NFL.
If the Cincinnati Bengals get the opportunity to add one of the best pure and natural playmakers in the entirety of the NFL draft to pair with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, newcomer Mike Gesicki, and second-year wide outs Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas, they have to jump on it without a second thought.
The Bengals currently hold ten picks in the NFL Draft. Two of those picks come in the 3rd round with immense value. They could land productive interior linemen -- a major need for the team -- later in the draft. But, they won't be able to get another Brock Bowers.
Bowers suffered a lower extremity injury last year that led him to miss a chunk of the season, but he still finished with 56 receptions, 714 yards, and six touchdowns. The two years prior, he racked up a combined 119 receptions, 1,824 yards, and 20 touchdowns. 13 of those touchdowns came in 2021. Bowers has played in big games; he has performed at the highest level in those games, and he is a proven winner.
The Bengals likely won't trade up in this draft simply because it's not a Bengals thing to do. That means that the Bengals will have to hope that Bowers is still available when they're on the clock, which is certainly in the realm of possibility. It will really depend on what unfolds in the top ten, how many QBs get selected and take up spots, and how many wideouts go into that threshold as well.
Whatever team ultimately lands Bowers could be getting a generational talent. He has all the skills that guys like Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce had coming into the league, if not more. Bowers falling into the right situation with a quarterback like Joe Burrow and a head coach like Zac Taylor could set him up for some serious success in Cincinnati. Now, we'll just have to wait until April 25th to see if he falls to the Bengals.