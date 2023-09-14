Browns social media team trolls the Bengals after embarrassing loss
It was a game to forget for Bengals fans
The Week 1 opener between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns was only fun if you're a Browns fan or just really hate the Bengals. For Bengals fans, it wasn't the least bit fun, as they were walloped 24-3.
Ja'Marr Chase, no stranger to trash talk, called the Browns elves and after the game said, "We just lost to some elves".
While technically what Chase said was true, as the Browns' mascot is an elf, the Browns didn't hesitate to clap back after the game was out of reach. Their social media team posted a picture of their elf mascot in front of a marker board with FIND OUT on one side, MESS AROUND at the bottom, and a line going up.
Browns social media rightfully roasts Bengals
This was a loss that the Bengals players knew was bad. Little went their way in the 24-3 blowout, as Joe Burrow looked abysmal, throwing for just 82 yards and Tee Higgins was left with zero catches. The Bengals defense played well for the most part but did allow over 200 yards rushing to the Browns including a Deshaun Watson rushing touchdown.
By the end of the game, it was clear that the defense could no longer save this game. They were gassed out and the final nail in the coffin was the Watson touchdown to Harrison Bryant.
Fortunately, it's a long season and we'll hopefully have forgotten all about this game in a few weeks. For now though, the Browns have once again proven that they have Cincinnati's number and they're going to talk trash until these two teams meet again in the final game of the 2023 regular season.