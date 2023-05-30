Bengals Fans: Unlock Six Chances to Win with Over $3,000 in Second-Chance Bets!
There is no better way to enjoy the NFL season than by placing a big futures bet on your favorite team, especially when that team is a good one like the Bengals.
But wait – it gets even better.
Caesars, BetMGM and FanDuel sportsbooks are each offering no-sweat promotions that will reward you with up to a combined $3,250 in second-chance bonus bets!
Keep reading if you think you’d enjoy backing your Bengals all season long knowing you’ll get another chance if you lose.
No-Sweat Bets: Caesars, BetMGM and FanDuel Ohio Promo Codes
A no-sweat bet is exactly what the name implies. There’s nothing to worry about with these offers because you’ll get a second chance if you lose your bet!
At Caesars Sportsbook, your first bet will be backed by the house up to $1,250 – meaning you’ll be issued a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked up to that limit if you lose.
All you have to do to unlock this offer is sign up with Caesars Sportsbook, use our promo code FSNFLFULL, verify your identity and location and deposit $10 or more.
The offers at BetMGM and FanDuel work almost the same, except those sportsbooks will protect your first bet up to $1,000 and no promo code is needed.
All you have to do is sign up with BetMGM and FanDuel, verify your identity and location and deposit $10 or more at each sportsbook.
In just a few minutes you’ve unlocked over $3,000 in second-chance bonus bets, ultimately giving you up to SIX chances to hit it big.
Of course, you could spend all of those bonus opportunities betting on your Bengals OR you could also enjoy all of the action going on right now from the NBA Finals to the Stanley Cup Finals, the MLB regular season and more!
Where else are you going to find a way to bet over $3,000 and get a bonus-bet refund if you miss? Sign up with Caesars, BetMGM and FanDuel today to access these promotions while you still can!
