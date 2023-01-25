Cam Taylor-Britt is another second-round standout for the Bengals

Stefon Diggs is widely regarded best route runner in the NFL. On Sunday against the #Bengals, Cincinnati's corners had him looking like just another guy.



Stefon Diggs vs. Cam Taylor-Britt: 3 targets, 2 catches, 11 yards



Stefon Diggs vs. Eli Apple: 2 targets, 0 catches pic.twitter.com/Cfil9V8amh