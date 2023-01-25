Cam Taylor-Britt is another second-round standout for the Bengals
Tyler Boyd. Tee Higgins. Joe Mixon. Jessie Bates. Aside from all playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, what do these four have in common? They were all second-round picks. The Bengals always hit big in round 2 of the draft, and Cam Taylor-Britt doesn't look like an exception after having his best day as a pro against the Bills this past Sunday.
The whole defense played great-- in fact, I could make this an hour-long read by highlighting each outstanding individual performance on that side of the ball alone-- but CTB especially deserves kudos for how he played.
Not only did the former Cornhusker snatch his first career interception, but he also had a PBU and a couple of key defensive stops. On top of that, this was against one of the best quarterbacks and receivers in the league, as CTB shut down an exceptional route runner in Stefon Diggs en route to the 27-10 victory.
What a performance from Cam Taylor-Britt!
Taylor-Britt spent the first six weeks of the season injured, getting his first snaps in the Bengals' Week 7 matchup vs. the Falcons, and he's improved his game every week since then. There's the occasional rookie mistake here and there, but the young cornerback is very quickly turning into another addition to the already lengthy list of Bengals' second-round gems.
It's not only his play, but the energy he brings to this team as well. You can see it in the Mic'd Up and Sounds of the Game episodes the team posts, the rookie is very expressive and amps up those around him. He plays with heart and it all accumulated to him having an outstanding performance in the snow-covered field of Buffalo.
If CTB continues to improve his craft (which I'm sure he will), he very well might just be the Bengals' best pick this past draft, and I look forward to seeing him lined up next to Chidobe Awuzie when he returns next season, as they'll no doubt be one of the most underrated cornerback duos in the league.
For now, though, it's time to look forward to the AFC Championship game to see if this team can get back to the big game and handle business as the team goes on the road (again) for the conference championship game in Arrowhead. No doubt CTB will play a huge role in this game, and hopefully, put up a similar performance as he did against the Bills.
Who Dey!