Chad Johnson calls for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson wants to see free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sign with his former franchise. Beckham, 31, is a free agent in search of his next NFL destination.
During a recent episode of the "Nightcap Show," Johnson made a pitch directly to Beckham explaining why the three-time Pro Bowler should sign in Cincinnati. Johnson's pitch included the chance to get to play with quarterback Joe Burrow, and also the presence of a Waffle House in the city.
"Hey Odell, Odell Beckham, come on down to Cincinnati," Johnson said. "Let me know what you think about that. Catching balls, pause, from Joe Burrow."
Johnson laid out a pretty compelling case for Beckham Jr., highlighted by the opportunity to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL in Burrow. Plus, Waffle House is pretty darn good, and the All-Star Special remains an elite breakfast selection.
Ultimately though, it would be up to the Bengals if they wanted to sign Beckham, and at this point in time such a move seems pretty unlikely. Tyler Boyd is a free agent and Tee Higgins requested a trade, but it doesn't sound like the team is eager to trade Higgins, at least according to Zac Taylor, who said he expects Higgins to be in Cincinnati next season.
“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us,” Taylor said recently. “We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. . . . I’ve enjoyed working with Tee the last four years and expect this year to be no different.”
Now, this could be coach speak of sorts, and a trade remains possible. If one is executed, perhaps Cincinnati's level of interest in bringing in a guy like Beckham would be higher. But for now, with Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase both still on the roster, it seems like Beckham will have to continue his career elsewhere, much to the dismay of Johnson.