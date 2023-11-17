Champs and chumps from Bengals' Week 11 loss to Ravens
- Trey Hendrickson and Jordan Battle balled out
- Playoff hopes are bleak
- OL looked dreadful
- What's going on with the defense?
- Outcoached once again
Chumps
Offensive Line
If this is the best offensive line that Joe Burrow has had, then yikes. Cordell Volson is practically a turnstile, Alex Cappa is getting pushed into the quarterback way too often, and Orlando Brown Jr. even has been struggling. The Bengals have invested a lot of money in their offensive line and the unit is not performing well.
In this game, the o-line surrendered five sacks and seven QB hits and somehow, this continues to be an issue. It's going to be hard for the Bengals to get to where they want to go if the quarterback doesn't have time to make magic happen on the field.
Coaching Staff
It was a tough night for the Bengals and the coaching staff obviously can't help what happened to Burrow. That being said, even when Burrow was out there, the team didn't exactly look like world beaters. The offense looked like they might have something going right before Burrow got injured but it took them a bit to get there.
On the defensive side of the ball, that unit allowed the Ravens to put up 405 yards of offense and do whatever they wanted whenever they had the ball. The penalties also racked up in this loss and while yes, I get that the officiating was bad, this isn't common for a Zac Taylor-led team.