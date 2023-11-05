What channel is the Bengals and Bills game on?
Bengals/Bills kicks off at 8:20 PM EST on Sunday.
For the first time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals will play on Sunday Night Football and they'll be welcoming in the Buffalo Bills for a crucial AFC showdown. This game will no doubt have major playoff implications and for the Bengals, it'd be their first win in the AFC this season.
The Bills aren't going to just let the Bengals keep their winning streak going, however. They need to keep pace with the Dolphins in the AFC East and also fight off the Jets, who are 4-3 and creeping their way back into the playoff picture after being left for dead at 1-3 (sound familiar, Bengals fans?).
This will be a must-watch game and fortunately, the schedule-makers got it right by putting this one under the bright lights of primetime.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Bills game on?
With the Bengals and Bills playing on Sunday Night Football, the game will air on NBC. For those of you who need to stream the game, you can do so on YouTube TV or FuboTV. It can also be streamed on NFL+ but only on mobile.
As of this writing, the Bengals are 2.5 point favorites. That means that if this game was in Buffalo, the Bills would be favored by just 1.5 points.
