What channel is the Bengals and Chiefs game on?
Bengals/Chiefs kicks off at 4:25 PM EST.
After two straight weeks of the Cincinnati Bengals playing on a Saturday, they're back to playing on Sundays and all is right in the world. Well, things will be better in the Queen City if the Bengals can get back in the win column after a humiliating loss in Pittsburgh last weekend.
This week, the Bengals hit the road once again but they're heading to a familiar stadium in Kansas City. That's right, it's time for the Bengals and Chiefs to square off once again.
Every time these two teams have faced each other in the last two years, it's come down to the wire. Somehow the Chiefs are 7-point favorites despite not looking all that ferocious over the past few weeks. This feels like yet another game where we'll be on the edge of our seats in the final minutes.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Chiefs game on?
Fans can catch the Bengals/Chiefs game on CBS. It can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, and NFL+ (but only on mobile).