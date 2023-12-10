What channel is the Bengals and Colts game on?
The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday with the hopes of remaining alive in the playoff hunt. The Bengals (6-6) need to win out the rest of the way if they want a shot at making the postseason while the Colts (7-5) are already currently in the playoff picture.
This game didn't look too exciting a few weeks ago mostly because it'll be two backup quarterbacks leading their offenses. Gardner Minshew has proven to be one of the better backups in the league while Jake Browning is coming off a historic game for the Bengals.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Colts game on?
This game will air on CBS beginning at 1:00 PM EST with Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, and Tiffany Blackmon calling the action.
A win would be huge for the Bengals because it'd keep them in the playoff conversation and would also give them a key head-to-head tiebreaker against the Colts if it came down to that for one of the wild card spots. The Bengals have a lot of work to do down the stretch but a win this weekend would get them one step closer to making the playoffs despite not having their starting quarterback.