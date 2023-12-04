What channel is the Bengals and Jaguars game on?
Bengals/Jaguars kicks off at 8:15 PM EST.
For the first time since the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the end of the 2020 season, people would have laughed if you said that entering the 2023 season, these teams would both be Super Bowl contenders but that's the situation we were looking at.
Both teams wisely took the best quarterbacks with their number one picks in 2020 and 2021 and look at where they are these days. Sure, this season hasn't gone according to plan for the Bengals but if Joe Burrow were on the field, this would be one heck of a primetime match-up.
Unfortunately, this game doesn't have the same shine to it and the Jaguars have a much stronger incentive to win, as they're still duking it out for the number one seed in the AFC.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Jaguars game on?
With this game airing on Monday Night Football, you can catch the Bengals vs. Jaguars on ESPN for the traditional broadcast or on ESPN2 if you'd rather watch Peyton Manning and Eli Manning chat with various guests while watching the game together.
Either channel can be streamed on YouTube TV or on FuboTV. NFL+ will also have the game but you can only access it on mobile.