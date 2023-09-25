What channel is the Bengals and Rams game on today?
It's a rematch of Super Bowl LVI!
Week 3 will pit the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals lost that game in heartbreaking fashion and so far this season, it's also been a lot of heartbreak for the Stripes.
First and foremost, the team is 0-2. While they managed to climb out of this same hole once before just a year ago, it feels different this time. That brings me to my second point, which is that Joe Burrow tweaked his calf and as of this writing, his status for the game is unknown.
The Bengals offense goes as Joe Burrow goes, which could explain why their offense has been so bad through the first two weeks. He looked awful in Week 1 and took nearly three quarters to get going in Week 2.
This is the final game of the week as it's the second of two match-ups scheduled for Monday Night Football. Where can fans watch the game?
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Rams game on?
This game will kick off at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN. It's the first primetime game of the season for both teams and we all know that Paycor Stadium will be rocking to try and help dig the Bengals out of their 0-2 hole.
According to the Bengals' official website, in-market fans can catch the game on ESPN, WLWT Channel 5, and NFL+. NFL+ can only be watched on mobile. For out-of-market fans, the game can be watched on ESPN. For international fans, you can catch the game on Game Pass International.