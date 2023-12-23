What channel is the Bengals and Steelers game on?
The Cincinnati Bengals will play on Saturday for the second straight week but this time it will come on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals passed the Steelers in the AFC North standings but still have yet to get a win in the division. Could this be their first division win of the 2023 season?
The last time these two teams met was in Week 12. Jake Browning was making his first start and it didn't go well, as the Steelers walked out of Paycor Stadium with a 16-10 victory. Since then, the Bengals have ripped off three straight wins while the Steelers have lost three straight games.
This is desperation mode for the Steelers, who need a win to realistically remain alive in the playoff hunt. The Bengals, meanwhile, need to keep winning to remain in playoff contention as well as there are five other AFC teams with 8-6 records at the moment.
Even though this game is taking place on a Saturday, it'll be a special edition of Sunday Night Football, meaning it'll air on NBC. The only other time the Bengals have played on NBC this season was when they beat the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.
Fans can stream NBC on YouTube TV and FuboTV. You can also watch the game on NFL+ but only on your mobile device.