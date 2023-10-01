What channel is the Bengals and Titans game on today?
Two 1-2 teams square off to move to .500.
Sometimes all it takes is one win. That's what the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping for after they their first win in Week 3 and now have a chance to even the score and get back to .500 if they can knock off the also 1-2 Tennessee Titans.
The Titans have had a confusing start to the season. They narrowly lost to the Saints in Week 1, defeated the Chargers in Week 2, and then got blasted by the Browns in Week 3. Derrick Henry hasn't been the scary force that he's been throughout most of his career and Ryan Tannehill looks washed.
That being said, any given Sunday. The Titans are the home team and will be looking to get their revenge on a Bengals team that has had their number in recent years.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Titans game on?
The game is kicking off at 1:00 PM EST on FOX. It'll be the Bengals' first game of the season on FOX meaning we'll be hearing different broadcasters than what we're used to.
According to the Bengals' official website, for those of you in the Cincinnati area, fans can catch the game on FOX, Fox Sports, or NFL+ (mobile only). Out-of-market fans can watch the game with Sunday NFL Ticket. International fans can use Game Pass International to catch the Week 4 match-up.