Checking in on former Bengals who made their Week 1 debuts with other teams
- Bates had the best performance of the bunch
- Hurst scored a TD
- Perine had over 70 yards from scrimmage
The Cincinnati Bengals lost some key players this past offseason. The big names who left for other teams in free agency included Eli Apple, Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst, and Samaje Perine. Apple signed with the Dolphins, Bates with the Falcons, Bell and Hurst with the Panthers, and Perine with the Broncos.
How did our former friends do with their new teams?
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Jessie Bates snagged 2 picks in Falcons debut
Bates was a second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft and the writing was on the wall for his eventual departure last offseason when the two failed to agree on a new contract. The Bengals drafted Dax Hill in the first round to replace Bates and the rest is history. Bates signed a massive deal with the Atlanta Falcons and left his old team in the dust.
Bates had an incredible debut for his new team, snagging two interceptions off rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who was making his NFL debut. Bates finished the game with 10 tackles, two defended passes, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. PFF gave him an overall grade of 94.5 for his efforts.