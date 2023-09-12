Checking in on former Bengals who made their Week 1 debuts with other teams
- Bates had the best performance of the bunch
- Hurst scored a TD
- Perine had over 70 yards from scrimmage
Hayden Hurst scored in his Panthers debut
Hurst signed with the Bengals last year on a one-year deal to try and revamp his career and he did just that. Catching passes from Joe Burrow allowed Hurst to sign a three-year contract with the Panthers and be a weapon for Bryce Young as he enters the league.
Hurst had a nice debut for his new team, catching five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown reception was the first of Young's career and Hurst proceeded to throw it into the stands. Fortunately, they got the ball back for Young.
Vonn Bell struggled in his Panthers debut
Following Hurst to Carolina was Vonn Bell, who had played for the Bengals for three years before agreeing to move back to the NFC South on a three-year deal. Bell didn't have any standout plays like his two former teammates did (all of whom were playing in the same game, as it was Falcons vs Panthers in Week 1) and he had a rough outing in Week 1.
Bell finished his Panthers debut with a PFF grade of 38.4 and a coverage grade of 47.6. Maybe not playing under Lou Anarumo is the difference for Bell or maybe it was simply playing in a new defense and still needing time to gel in the new system.